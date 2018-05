May 7 (Reuters) - Zimre Holdings Ltd:

* FY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $28.6 MILLION VERSUS. $29.3 MILLION

* FY TOTAL INSURANCE INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $24.9 MLNS VERSUS. $23.8 MILLION

* FY PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $5.4 MILLION VERSUS. LOSS OF $2.63 MILLION

* FY TOTAL INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $37.2 MILLION VERSUS. $30.9 MILLION