March 15 (Reuters) - Zinc Media Group Plc:

* HY ‍GROUP REVENUES OF £9.76M (H1 17: £9.19M)​

* HY ‍GROSS MARGIN INCREASED TO 33.0 PER CENT. (H1 17: 30.8 PER CENT.)​

* HY ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED BY OVER 300 PER CENT. TO £0.24M (H1 17: EBITDA OF £0.08M)​

* ‍TV COMMISSIONED ORDER BOOK AT £14.4M, TOGETHER WITH CURRENT SALES PIPELINE, GIVES BASIS FOR CONFIDENCE IN OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR​

* ‍EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE HIGHER IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: