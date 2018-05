May 17 (Reuters) - Zion Oil and Gas Inc:

* ZION OIL & GAS OPERATIONAL UPDATE ON MEGIDDO-JEZREEL #1 WELL IN ISRAEL

* ZION OIL AND GAS - EXPECTS TO COMMENCE PERFORATION, STIMULATION AND FLOW BACK OPERATIONS ON MEGIDDO-JEZREEL #1 WELL BY NEXT WEEK IN ISRAEL