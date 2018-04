April 30 (Reuters) - Zion Oil and Gas Inc:

* ZION OIL AND GAS INC - RESUMED OPERATIONS ON ITS MEGIDDO-JEZREEL #1 (MJ #1) WELL

* ZION OIL AND GAS INC - AFTER RECEIVING FORMAL APPROVAL FROM ISRAELI ENERGY MINISTRY, ZION WILL NOW BEGIN TO FLOW TEST MJ #1 WELL