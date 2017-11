Nov 27 (Reuters) - Zion Oil And Gas Inc:

* ZION OIL & GAS RECEIVES MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION ON MEGIDDO-JEZREEL LICENSE

* SAYS ‍RECEIVED TWO-YEAR EXTENSION ON MEGIDDO-JEZREEL LICENSE NO. 401, EXTENDING ITS VALIDITY TO DECEMBER 2, 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: