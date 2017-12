Dec 5 (Reuters) - Zions Bancorp:

* ZIONS BANCORP - ON DEC. 4, INADVERTENTLY DELIVERED TO INCORRECT EMAIL ADDRESS INFORMATION ON ESTIMATED TOTAL NET LOANS, TOTAL DEPOSITS AT DEC. 1

* ZIONS BANCORP - INFORMATION INADVERTENTLY RELEASED REFLECTS PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED FINANCIAL DATA AND “WAS NOT INTENDED FOR PUBLIC DISSEMINATION” Further company coverage: