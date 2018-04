April 23 (Reuters) - Zions Bancorporation:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.09

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.82 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PERCENT

* QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%

* BASEL III COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018

* TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018