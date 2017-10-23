FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zions Bancorp reports Q3 earnings $0.72/shr
October 23, 2017 / 8:36 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Zions Bancorp reports Q3 earnings $0.72/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Zions Bancorp

* Zions Bancorporation reports third quarter financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.72

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Zions Bancorp - net interest margin decreased to 3.45 percent in the third quarter of 2017, compared with 3.52 percent in the second quarter of 2017‍​

* Zions Bancorp - in quarter, hurricane harvey non-credit related impact of $6 million recognized in non interest expense‍​

* Zions Bancorp - net interest income increased to $522 million in the third quarter of 2017 from $469 million in Q3 2016‍​

* Zions Bancorp - tangible book value per common share increased to $30.93 at September 30, 2017, compared with $29.16 ‍​

* Zions Bancorp - estimated Basel III common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.2% at September 30, 2017 compared with 12.0%‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

