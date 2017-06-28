FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ziopharm Oncology announces initiation of stereotactic treatment cohort in phase 1 study of Ad-RTS-hIL-12 + veledimex in recurrent glioblastoma
June 28, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Ziopharm Oncology announces initiation of stereotactic treatment cohort in phase 1 study of Ad-RTS-hIL-12 + veledimex in recurrent glioblastoma

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Ziopharm Oncology Inc

* Ziopharm Oncology announces initiation of stereotactic treatment cohort in phase 1 study of Ad-RTS-hIL-12 + veledimex in recurrent glioblastoma

* Ziopharm Oncology Inc - ‍company anticipates children with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (dipg) will be eligible for enrollment​

* Ziopharm Oncology Inc - ‍continues to progress towards a registration study for Ad-RTS-hIL-12 + veledimex for rGBM to start in 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

