BRIEF-Ziopharm Oncology Presents Encouraging Clinical Data For Controlled Il-12 For Treatment Of Recurrent Glioblastoma At 2020 American Society Of Clinical Oncology

May 29 (Reuters) - ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc:

* ZIOPHARM ONCOLOGY PRESENTS ENCOURAGING CLINICAL DATA FOR CONTROLLED IL-12 FOR TREATMENT OF RECURRENT GLIOBLASTOMA AT 2020 AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY

* ZIOPHARM ONCOLOGY - CONTROLLED IL-12 IN COMBINATION WITH PD-1 INHIBITOR HAS FAVORABLE SAFETY PROFILE AND INITIAL SURVIVAL DATA ARE ENCOURAGING

* ZIOPHARM ONCOLOGY -LONGER TERM FOLLOW-UP ON CONTROLLED IL-12 MONOTHERAPY STUDY REINFORCES ENCOURAGING MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL,FAVORABLE SAFETY PROFILE