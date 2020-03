BRIEF-Zip Co Responds to Coronavirus Impact

March 13 (Reuters) - Zip Co Ltd:

* TO DATE ZIP HAS NOT OBSERVED ANY MATERIAL IMPACT FROM COVID-19 ACROSS ITS BUSINESS

* COMPANY GENERATED $30M IN REVENUE DURING JAN-FEB 2020 WHICH WAS 98% HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD IN 2019

* DURING JAN-FEB 2020 CORE TRANSACTION VOLUME QUARTER-TO DATE OF $403M UP 85% YOY

* SEES STRONG DEMAND FOR ONLINE PURCHASES, BILL PAYMENTS, EVERYDAY SPEND AND HEALTH AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* REMAIN WELL INSIDE ALL COVENANTS; RECEIVABLES CONTINUE TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS; NET BAD DEBTS OF 1.79% IN FEB-20

* REMOTE WORKING TO START FROM NEXT WEEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: