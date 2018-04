April 3 (Reuters) - Zix Corp:

* BASED ERADO TO EXPAND ITS UNIFIED ARCHIVING, EDISCOVERY AND COMPLIANCE SOLUTIONS

* FOR FULL YEAR 2018, ZIX EXPECTS SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE FROM ACQUISITION TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $1.5 MILLION​

* FOR 2018, EXPECTS OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE NEUTRAL , EXPECTS NET INCOME TO DECREASE ABOUT $1.0 MILLION FROM DEAL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: