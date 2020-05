May 18 (Reuters) - Tenax Therapeutics Inc:

* ZIYAD BINSALAMAH REPORTS 5.1% STAKE IN TENAX THERAPEUTICS INC AS OF MAY 18 - SEC FILING

* ZIYAD BINSALAMAH SAYS PURCHASED TENAX THERAPEUTICS SHARES BASED ON BELIEF THAT SUCH SECURITIES REPRESENTED ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITY Source text for Eikon: [ID: (bit.ly/3dW2RUZ) Further company coverage: