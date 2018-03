March 15 (Reuters) - ZK International Group Co Ltd:

* ZK INTERNATIONAL PROVIDES REVENUE GUIDANCE OF 25% GROWTH YEAR-OVER-YEAR FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 25 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $56.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: