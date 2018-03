March 15 (Reuters) - ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Ltd :

* ‍LO CHUN YIM RE-DESIGNATED FROM A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF COMPANY TO AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* ‍RISE GRACE TO PROVIDE TO CO AN UNSECURED LOAN FACILITY IN AMOUNT OF HK$30 MILLION WITH INTEREST RATE AT 2% PER ANNUM​