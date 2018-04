BRIEF-Zodiac Aerospace FY Sales Decline By 6.8 Percent

April 24 (Reuters) - ZODIAC AEROSPACE SA:

* ZODIAC AEROSPACE : RESULTS FOR H1 2017/2018 FISCAL YEAR

* 2017/2018 SALES DECLINE OF -6.8% ORGANIC WITH GROWTH IN AEROSYSTEMS AND A FALL IN AIRCRAFT INTERIORS REVENUE

* POSITIVE H1 2017/2018 CURRENT OPERATING INCOME OF EUR 35.3M, STILL IMPACTED BY AIRCRAFT INTERIORS

* CASH GENERATION WAS EUR NEGATIVE (119)M IN H1 THOUGH IMPROVED BY EUR 77M COMPARED TO H1 2016/2017

* FOR 2017/2018, ZODIAC AEROSPACE HAS HEDGED 94% OF ESTIMATED EUR/USD EXPOSURE AT 1.0986 $/EUR (SPOT RATE)

* FOR 2017/2018, ZODIAC AEROSPACE HAS HEDGED 54% OF USD/CAD ESTIMATED EXPOSURE

* FOR 2017/2018, ZODIAC AEROSPACE HAS HEDGED 68% OF USD/GBP ESTIMATED EXPOSURE

* FOR 2017/2018, ZODIAC AEROSPACE HAS HEDGED 87% OF USD/MXN AND 65% OF USD/THB EXPOSURE

* AIRCRAFT INTERIORS SALES WERE DOWN -19.5% TO EUR 1,135.6M IN H1