March 20 (Reuters) - Zoetic International PLC:

* ZOETIC INTERNTNL PLC - COVID-19 UPDATE

* ZOETIC INTERNATIONAL - SEED HARVESTS HAVE EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS AND CO NOW HOLDS AN INVENTORY OF 2.9 MILLION FEMINISED HEMP SEEDS

* ZOETIC INTERNATIONAL PLC - BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCED DEMAND FOR ITS PRODUCTS IN COMING MONTHS

* ZOETIC INTERNATIONAL PLC - ADOPTING A SET OF EXCEPTIONAL OPERATIONAL MEASURES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE ITS COSTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: