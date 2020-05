May 7 (Reuters) - Zoetis Inc:

* ZOETIS INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART SENIOR NOTES OFFERING - SEC FILING

* ZOETIS INC - NOTES WILL BE UNSECURED AND UNSUBORDINATED DEBT OBLIGATIONS AND WILL NOT HAVE THE BENEFIT OF ANY SINKING FUND. Source text: bit.ly/2SJrmg2 Further company coverage: