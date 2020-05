May 6 (Reuters) - Zoetis Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.88

* Q1 REVENUE $1.5 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $1.5 BILLION

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $5.95 BILLION TO $6.25 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.86 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* IN Q1, PANDEMIC HAD LIMITED IMPACT ON CO’S RESULTS

* ZOETIS - EXPECT MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM COVID-19 FOR FULL YEAR AS LOCKDOWNS AND RECESSION HAVE CONTINUED IMPACT ON BUSINESS

* SEES FY 2020 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS BETWEEN $3.17 AND $3.42

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.70, REVENUE VIEW $6.42 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA