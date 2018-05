BRIEF-Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis for about $2 Bln In Aggregate

May 16 (Reuters) - Zoetis Inc:

* ZOETIS TO ACQUIRE ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC INSTRUMENTS

* ZOETIS INC - PURCHASE PRICE OF DEAL WAS $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BILLION IN AGGREGATE

* ZOETIS INC - EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019

* ZOETIS INC - INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT

* ZOETIS - EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT