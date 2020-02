BRIEF-Zogenix Announces Positive Top-Line Results From Global Pivotal Phase 3 Trial Of Fintepla

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Zogenix Inc:

* ZOGENIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL PIVOTAL PHASE 3 TRIAL OF FINTEPLA® FOR THE TREATMENT OF LENNOX-GASTAUT SYNDROME

* ZOGENIX INC - PRIMARY ENDPOINT ACHIEVED FROM GLOBAL PIVOTAL PHASE 3 TRIAL OF FINTEPLA

* ZOGENIX INC - FINTEPLA ALSO DEMONSTRATED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT ON MULTIPLE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

* ZOGENIX - MEDIAN % FALL IN MONTHLY DROP SEIZURES BETWEEN BASELINE, TREATMENT PERIOD FOR LOWER DOSE OF FINTEPLA DID NOT REACH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: