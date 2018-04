April 25 (Reuters) - Zogenix Inc:

* ZOGENIX ANNOUNCES PRESENTATION OF NEW EFFICACY AND SAFETY DATA FROM ITS FIRST PIVOTAL PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ZX008 IN DRAVET SYNDROME

* ZOGENIX - PATIENTS ON ZX008 ACHIEVED SIGNIFICANT, CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL REDUCTION IN TOTAL SEIZURE FREQUENCY COMPARED TO THOSE ON PLACEBO