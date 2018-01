Jan 31 (Reuters) - Zogenix Inc:

* ZOGENIX COMPLETES ENROLLMENT IN SECOND ZX008 PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN DRAVET SYNDROME

* ZOGENIX INC SAYS ‍TOP-LINE DATA ON TRACK FOR 2Q 2018 FOR SECOND PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING ZX008​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: