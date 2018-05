May 9 (Reuters) - Zogenix Inc:

* ZOGENIX PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.87

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.74 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DUE TO WIND-DOWN OF SUMAVEL DOSEPRO MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS IN SEPT. 2017, CO RECORDED NO REVENUE FOR Q1

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $0.00 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: