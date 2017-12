Dec 29 (Reuters) - Zogenix Inc:

* ZOGENIX SAYS REPAID IN FULL ENTIRE $20.1 MILLION OF OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL & INTEREST UNDER ITS LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF DEC 30, 2014

* ZOGENIX SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH REPAYMENT, CO WAS ALSO REQUIRED TO MAKE FINAL PAYMENT OF ABOUT $1.4 MILLION, OTHER PAYMENTS - SEC FILING