BRIEF-Zohar Funds says seeking bankruptcy protection to monetize assets

March 12 (Reuters) -

* ZOHAR FUNDS - LYNN TILTON, SOLE DIRECTOR OF ZOHAR FUNDS TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT THE ZOHAR FUNDS HAVE FILED A VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PETITION

* ZOHAR FUNDS - THE FUNDS ARE ZOHAR CDO 2003-1, ZOHAR CDO 2003-1 CORP., ZOHAR II 2005-1, LIMITED, ZOHAR II 2005-1 CORP., ZOHAR III, LIMITED, ZOHAR III

* ZOHAR FUNDS SAYS FILING WILL HAVE NO EFFECT ON THE OPERATIONS OF THE PORTFOLIO COMPANIES TO WHOM THE ZOHAR FUNDS HAVE MADE SENIOR SECURED LOANS.‍​

* ZOHAR FUNDS - SEEKING PROTECTION OF BANKRUPTCY COURT IN ORDER TO MONETIZE THEIR VALUABLE ASSETS AND PAY OFF ALL ALLOWED CLAIMS IN FULL

* ZOHAR FUNDS - PROPOSED THAT COURT APPOINT MARK KIRSCHNER OF GOLDIN ASSOCIATES AS CHIEF RESTRUCTURING OFFICER. Source text for Eikon: