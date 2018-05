May 3 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp:

* ZOLA - RAISED $100 MILLION IN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY EXISTING INVESTOR COMCAST VENTURES, NEW INVESTORS NBCUNIVERSAL, GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS

* ZOLA, A WEDDING COMPANY IN THE U.S., SAYS TOTAL INVESTMENT NOW STANDS AT OVER $140 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: