June 16 (Reuters) - Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* ZOMEDICA APPOINTS NEW INTERIM CEO TO LEAD ORGANIZATION THROUGH INAUGURAL PRODUCT LAUNCH

* ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP - APPOINTED ROBERT COHEN AS ITS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP - SHAMEZE RAMPERTAB WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: