BRIEF-Zomedica Files U.S. Patent Application For Fecal Parasite Detection

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* ZOMEDICA FILES U.S. PATENT APPLICATION FOR FECAL PARASITE DETECTION

* ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS - ASSUMING DEVELOPMENT WORK IS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED, CO EXPECTS COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF ZM-020 FECAL TEST TO OCCUR BY 2022

* ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP - ASSUMING DEVELOPMENT WORK IS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED ZOMEDICA EXPECTS COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF ZM-020 URINE TESTS BY 2023

* ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS - CO IS STRATEGICALLY COMMITTED TO A SINGULAR COMMERCIAL FOCUS OF ITS ENDOCRINE DIAGNOSTIC PLATFORM, TRUFORMA THROUGH 2021