April 7 (Reuters) - Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $4.0 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING

* ZOMEDICA - SECURITIES SOLD IN FIXED COMBINATION CONSISTING OF ONE COMMON SHARE AND 0.5 OF WARRANT AT COMBINED PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $0.12 PER SHARE