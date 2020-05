May 27 (Reuters) - Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP. ANNOUNCES $20 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING

* ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS - EACH SHARE BEING SOLD IN OFFERING TOGETHER WITH ONE TWO-YEAR WARRANT TO PURCHASE ONE SHARE AT $0.15 PER COMMON SHARE