May 15 (Reuters) - Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS - OFFERING 55.8 MILLION SHARES AND SERIES C WARRANTS TO PURCHASE UP TO 55.8 MILLION COMMON SHARES

* ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP - UNDER OFFERING, COMBINED PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS $0.269/COMMON SHARE AND RELATED SERIES C WARRANT