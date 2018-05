May 10 (Reuters) - Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* ZOMEDICA SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH SERAPH BIOSCIENCES FOR INNOVATIVE VETERINARY POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC

* ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP - DEAL WITH SERAPH COVERS DEVELOPMENT & VALIDATION OF ZM-020