a month ago
BRIEF-Zomedica strengthens executive leadership team
July 10, 2017 / 11:19 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Zomedica strengthens executive leadership team

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* Zomedica strengthens executive leadership team

* Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp - ‍Bruk Herbst has joined company as chief commercial officer​

* Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp - William C. Macarthur, MS, DVM, has retired as chief medical officer

* Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp - MacArthur will continue to work as a consultant with Zomedica's research and development team

* Zomedica Pharmaceuticals- ‍Chief Operations Officer Stephanie Morley, DVM, will transition into dual role of COO, VP of product development​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

