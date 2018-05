May 3 (Reuters) - Zoom Telephonics Inc:

* ZOOM TELEPHONICS REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS HIGHLIGHTED BY A 62 PCT INCREASE IN NET SALES, GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION, AND PROFITABILITY

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

* Q1 SALES ROSE 62 PERCENT TO $8.3 MILLION