April 20(Reuters) - Zoom Corp

* Says it plans to acquire 45,166 shares, and subscribe 29,774 shares of Italy-based company Mogar Music S.p.A., for 274 million yen in total, and will own 51 percent voting power in Mogar Music S.p.A.

* Says transaction date on April 26

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Le1Nrg

