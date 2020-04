April 23 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc:

* ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. TO JOIN THE NASDAQ-100 INDEX BEGINNING APRIL 30, 2020

* NASDAQ - ZOOM WILL REPLACE WILLIS TOWERS WATSON IN NASDAQ-100 INDEX, THE NASDAQ-100 EQUAL WEIGHTED INDEX AND THE NASDAQ-100 EX-TECH SECTOR INDEX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: