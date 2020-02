Feb 28 (Reuters) - Zoono Group Ltd:

* ZOONO TESTS SUCCESSFULLY AGAINST CORONAVIRUS COVID-19

* RESULTS SHOW THAT ZOONO’S Z-71 MICROBE SHIELD IS > 99.99% EFFECTIVE AGAINST COVOID-19.

* ZOONO PRODUCTS HAVE BEEN SUCCESSFULLY TESTED AGAINST A VARIETY OF PATHOGENS FOR UP TO 30 DAYS ON SURFACES AND 24 HOURS ON HANDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: