March 22 (Reuters) - Zooplus Ag:

* FY PRETAX PROFIT 4.1 MILLION EUR VERSUS 17.9 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* FY SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT TO 1.111 BILLION EUR

* ‍2018 SALES GROWTH PROJECTED BETWEEN 21% TO 23% AND EBT ANTICIPATED IN RANGE OF -0.5% TO 0.5% OF SALES​

* FY ‍EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) AMOUNT TO EUR 4.1 M (2016: EUR 17.9 M) DUE TO HIGHER INVESTMENT​