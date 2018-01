Jan 25 (Reuters) - ZOOPLUS AG:

* FY SALES 1.111 BILLION EUR VERSUS 909 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH ACHIEVED IN ALL 30 REGIONAL MARKETS

* FY CURRENCY ADJUSTED SALES GROWTH WAS 23% VERSUS PRIOR YEAR

* FOCUS IN 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR WILL CONTINUE TO BE COMPANY‘S GROWTH AND LONG-TERM VALUE APPRECIATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)