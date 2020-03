March 25 (Reuters) - ZOOPLUS AG:

* FY SALES INCREASE BY 14% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 1,524 M

* FY POSITIVE EBITDA OF EUR 11.8 M (2018: EUR 8.6 M)

* CEO DR. CORNELIUS PATT EXTENDS HIS CONTRACT UNTIL END OF 2023

* OUTLOOK 2020: GROUP SALES GROWTH VOLUME IS EXPECTED IN A RANGE COMPARABLE TO PRIOR-YEAR

* OUTLOOK 2020: YEAR-ON-YEAR SALES GROWTH OF AT LEAST EUR 180 M

* OUTLOOK 2020: EBITDA IS EXPECTED BELOW PRIOR YEAR'S LEVEL - BUT IN POSITIVE TO NEUTRAL RANGE