April 19 (Reuters) - Zooplus AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: ZOOPLUS AG: SALES INCREASE 26% IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* Q1 SALES 323 MILLION EUR VERSUS 257 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* COMPANY CONFIRMS FULL-YEAR FORECAST FOR SALES GROWTH OF 21-23%