BRIEF-Zooplus Raises 2020 Sales And Earnings Guidance

* UPDATE OF THE GUIDANCE FOR THE 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR: ZOOPLUS AG RAISES SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* Q1 SALES 440 MILLION EUR

* CURRENTLY EXPECTING SALES IN 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR TO GROW BY EUR 225 M COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR, CORRESPONDING TO A SALES VOLUME OF EUR 1.75 BN

* IN 2020, SEES HIGHER LEVEL OF EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA), WHICH IS EXPECTED TO REACH AT LEAST EUR 20 M

* ON BASIS OF PRELIMINARY FIGURES, GROUP GENERATED SALES OF EUR 440 M IN Q1 OF 2020 (SALES GROWTH VERSUS Q1 2019: EUR 77 M, OR 21%)

* Q1 EBITDA OF EUR 8.1 M (Q1 2019: EBITDA OF EUR 2.2 M).

* GUIDANCE IS BASED ON ASSUMPTIONS THAT IMPACT OF PANDEMIC WILL NOT CHANGE SIGNIFICANTLY