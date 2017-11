BRIEF-Zoës Kitchen announces Q3 adj. EPS of $0.01

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Zoe’s Kitchen Inc

* Zoes Kitchen announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 revenue $77.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $78.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍comparable restaurant sales fell 0.5% inclusive of estimated 0.9% of negative comparable sales impact related to hurricanes Harvey, Irma​

* Sees ‍for fiscal year ending December 25, 2017, total revenue between $314.0 million and $316.0 million​

* Sees ‍for fiscal year ending December 25, 2017, comparable restaurant sales of negative 2.0% to negative 2.5%​

* FY 2017 revenue view $316.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S