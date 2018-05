May 22 (Reuters) - Zosano Pharma Corp:

* ZOSANO APPOINTS STEVEN A. ELMS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ZOSANO PHARMA CORP - STEVEN A. ELMS, MANAGING PARTNER AT AISLING CAPITAL, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD

* ZOSANO PHARMA CORP - AISLING WAS A LEAD INVESTOR IN FOLLOW-ON FINANCING THAT CO COMPLETED IN EARLY-APRIL