March 4 (Reuters) - Zosano Pharma Corp:

* ZOSANO PHARMA ANNOUNCES FDA ACCEPTANCE OF 505(B)(2) NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR QTRYPTA™ FOR THE ACUTE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE

* ZOSANO PHARMA - PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT GOAL DATE FOR COMPLETION OF FDA’S REVIEW OF QTRYPTA IS SET FOR OCT 20, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: