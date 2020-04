April 23 (Reuters) - Zosano Pharma Corp:

* ZOSANO PHARMA CORP - ON APRIL 21, ENTERED INTO A NOTE WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK PURSUANT TO PPP WHICH PROVIDES FOR A LOAN IN AMOUNT OF $1.6 MILLION Source text: [bit.ly/2S1RceJ] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)