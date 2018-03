March 12 (Reuters) - Zosano Pharma Corp:

* ZOSANO PHARMA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $3.80

ZOSANO PHARMA-AS OF DEC 31, 2017, CO HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, MARKETABLE SECURITIES OF $11.7 MILLION, DEBT OF $6.7 MILLION