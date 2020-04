April 21 (Reuters) - Zosano Pharma Corp:

* ZOSANO PHARMA - ON APRIL 17, GOT NOTICE FROM NASDAQ THAT EFFECTIVE APRIL 16, NASDAQ HAS DETERMINED TO TOLL LISTING COMPLIANCE PERIOD THROUGH JUNE 30

* ZOSANO PHARMA CORP - ON JULY 1, 2020, CO TO GET BALANCE OF PENDING COMPLIANCE PERIOD Source text: [bit.ly/2x0HFNW] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)