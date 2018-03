March 16 (Reuters) - Zosano Pharma Corp:

* ZOSANO REACHES ENROLLMENT MILESTONE IN M207-ADAM LONG-TERM SAFETY STUDY

* ZOSANO PHARMA CORP - ‍100TH PATIENT HAS ENROLLED AND RECEIVED M207 IN LONG-TERM SAFETY STUDY FOR ACUTE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE​

* ZOSANO PHARMA CORP - ‍STUDY WILL EVALUATE AT LEAST 150 PATIENTS FOR SIX MONTHS, AND 50 PATIENTS FOR A YEAR AT 31 SITES IN U.S.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: